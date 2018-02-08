Minnesota Vikings to hire John DeFilippo as team's OC

If the Philadelphia Eagles are to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season, they'll have to do so without their star quarterback coach John DeFilippo.

The man in charge of a quarterback room that featured potential regular season MVP Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is moving on to be the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

DeFilippo is one of the hottest assistant coaches in the NFL, interviewing for the Cardinals' and Bears' head coaching vacancies last month. It was under his tutelage the past two seasons that Wentz grew from an up-and-down rookie to a quarterback who threw 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions before tearing his ACL in Week 14.

The Vikings had a void at their OC spot after Pat Schurmur accepted the New York Giants' head coaching role just a day after the team's collapse in the NFC Championship Game last month.

DeFilippo, who could not be barred by the Eagles from taking another job because he was not under contract for the 2018 season, has been an offensive coordinator just once before in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to that, he served as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders, San Jose State Spartans and New York Jets.