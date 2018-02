Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Kirk Cousins: Which quarterback is more valuable?

No doubt about it: Cousins has proven his immense worth over multiple seasons

Without question, Kirk Cousins is more valuable than Jimmy Garoppolo . Cousins has proven his value to the Redskins -- and the rest of the league -- over the course of his entire career. We're not talking about a guy who suddenly took the league by storm in late 2017 like Jimmy G; Cousins has started 57 games over six seasons and played at a high level as a full-time starter over the past three.Although his numbers were slightly down last season, his offensive line and RB1 were banged up, while his wide receivers significantly underperformed. The Terrelle Pryor signing was a flop, Jamison Crowder failed to light it up, and Jordan Reed is always hurt. And yet, Cousins kept the offense afloat. As far as Chris Thompson saying Cousins sent "mixed messages" to the Redskins , you can point to an organization that couldn't make a decision about its quarterback (see: the franchise-tag dance over the last two offseasons). Who could blame Cousins if he was conflicted about staying after the lack of commitment?The guy will deserve what he gets in the open market, and it will probably be $30M a season or more.