Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Kirk Cousins: Which quarterback is more valuable?

On Thursday, Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a whopping five-year, $137.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. That's the largest deal in NFL history on a per-year basis, with a $27.5 million annual average (topping Matthew Stafford's $27 million figure).

So, no, Garoppolo will not be hitting free agency this offseason. One quarterback who will: Kirk Cousins. Given that he has a longer track record and could induce a bidding war on the open market, Cousins might end up surpassing Jimmy G's contract record in March. With that in mind ...

Is Cousins more valuable than Garoppolo?



Gil Brandt

+ Follow On Twitter I'd rather bet on Garoppolo's future than Cousins' past No,



None of this is to say Cousins isn't a good player -- he is. I expect him to fetch a pretty penny on the open market, where his financial fortunes will be aided by the fact that teams will bid against each other. And the fact is, in this day and age, if your quarterback is successful, you didn't overpay for him. But ultimately, Garoppolo is a better and more skilled quarterback. No, Kirk Cousins is not more valuable. Jimmy Garoppolo is obviously less experienced, but knowing what I know about Jimmy G -- from what I've seen personally -- I'd rather pay for the 26-year-old's sky-high upside than Cousins' track record.Garoppolo is really smart and very strong. The big-handed QB can spin the ball and is extremely accurate. Back in 2014, I invited Garoppolo to come to the draft, because I thought he was a borderline first-round pick. (The Patriots , of course, ended up snagging him in Round 2.)None of this is to say Cousins isn't a good player -- he is. I expect him to fetch a pretty penny on the open market, where his financial fortunes will be aided by the fact that teams will bid against each other. And the fact is, in this day and age, if your quarterback is successful, you didn't overpay for him. But ultimately, Garoppolo is a better and more skilled quarterback.



David Carr

David Carr

Cousins is nice, but Jimmy G has the makeup to succeed in ANY system

Kirk Cousins is a good player, but he has a lower ceiling than Jimmy G. Cousins has the ability to take a team to the next level, but only if he's in the right system. Jimmy can do that in any system, giving him more value than Cousins.



Bucky Brooks

Bucky Brooks

Garoppolo took over a hopeless 1-10 team and instantly rolled off five straight wins

Jimmy Garoppolo is more valuable because we've seen the enormous impact he can make on a squad. He inherited a 1-10 49ers team and went undefeated as a starter with the same cast of characters, which speaks volumes about the impact he has. Although he's only played six games (five starts) in San Francisco, he's had a lot of success in multiple systems. That shows me Garoppolo is a transcendent player who will continue to be a star as the 49ers bolster the roster around him.



Matt Harmon

Matt Harmon

Cousins will end up with a richer deal, but Garoppolo's truly the more valuable player



If I ran a team and the two hit the open market at the same time, I'd prioritize chasing and paying Garoppolo over Cousins. Kirk Cousins will pass Jimmy Garoppolo 's contract number in just over a month when he hits the open market. However, the freshly paid 49ers quarterback is the more valuable player. That's not to take away from what Cousins has accomplished or what he'll bring to his new team, but Garoppolo looked like a transformative figure for San Francisco last year. As soon as Jimmy G hit the field, he stocked the cupboard for a team that looked fresh out of hope for most of the 2017 season. Garoppolo absolutely carved up teams with an efficient quick-passing game, posting a 112.7 passer rating on short passes (fewer than 10 air yards). He demonstrated the most crucial ability of a high-end quarterback: elevating your supporting cast on the way to wins.If I ran a team and the two hit the open market at the same time, I'd prioritize chasing and paying Garoppolo over Cousins.