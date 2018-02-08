Fan spreads grandfather’s ashes at Eagles parade

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Football is family.

2. Eagles fans continue to get more creative with their tattoos celebrating Super Bowl LII.

3. Sometimes hot takes can come back to burn you months later.

4. Eagles DE Chris Long and C Jason Kelce donned their best fits for the Eagles parade.

5. Shaq made a friendly -- and odd -- Super Bowl LII wager and had to pay off his bet.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0