Fan spreads grandfather’s ashes at Eagles parade

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Football is family.
Today is for all Philly fans.â Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 8, 2018
Eagles fan flew up from Tampa to spread grandfather's ashes at the Super Bowl parade
2. Eagles fans continue to get more creative with their tattoos celebrating Super Bowl LII.
New Eagles fan tattoo: Nick Foleseon Dynamite pic.twitter.com/slrUgcc6nZâ Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2018
3. Sometimes hot takes can come back to burn you months later.
A quick #tbt before we get on the parade buses. https://t.co/1Yn4vVvG3sâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 8, 2018
4. Eagles DE Chris Long and C Jason Kelce donned their best fits for the Eagles parade.
Parade ready pic.twitter.com/tuCQbTkOrYâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 8, 2018
Ummm Jason Kelce in his parade finest everyone ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #EaglesParade #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8fF16LW4yoâ Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 8, 2018
5. Shaq made a friendly -- and odd -- Super Bowl LII wager and had to pay off his bet.