DDFP: Nick Foles' future and regular guy tournament

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to figure out why Josh McDaniels chose to stay with the New England Patriots instead of being the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (41:00) and what the future holds for Nick Foles in Philadelphia (46:34). The guys also debate which pivotal moment or prominent player Super Bowl LII will be remembered by twenty years from now (24:40). Lastly, Shek and the fellas outline the rules and various events for their "regular guy tournament" (11:30) and read some of Eddie Spaghetti's tweets (58:13).

Listen to the podcast below: