Chiefs release CB Darrelle Revis after two months

The Darrelle Revis "era" is over in Kansas City.

The Chiefs cut the former New York Jets cornerback on Thursday, per the league's transaction wire, just two months and change after signing him to a two-year, incentive-laden contract.

Signed off of the proverbial street in late November, Revis played in just six games with Kansas City, including the wild-card loss to Tennessee. The corner recorded two pass defensed and 10 tackles in the regular season, but will be remembered in western Missouri for his role in that devastating playoff defeat.

Revis was involved in two of the second half's critical plays. First, the 32-year-old corner was the one who batted Marcus Mariota's goal-line throw back to the Titans QB for a touchdown. But the lasting image of Revis in K.C. will be his lackluster effort on Tennessee's game-sealing third-down conversion, a 22-yard scamper by Derrick Henry.

Revis was made expendable by Kansas City's recent trade of Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, for whom the Chiefs received up-and-coming corner Kendall Fuller. Fuller likely will start across from All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters in 2018.

What the future holds in store for Revis is up to him. The great mercenary looked to glide into retirement with his pockets fat and without interruption this season until Kansas City called him in late November. But now that he is owed nothing by either the Jets or the Chiefs -- Revis won't receive the $10 million owed to him at the start of the 2018 league year -- might the potential four-time All-Pro give it another go for a well-paying contender?