Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers has shoulder surgery

The NFL's fourth all-time sack leader will spend most of this offseason rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

The Carolina Panthers announced pass rusher Julius Peppers had a procedure to fix his ailing right shoulder Thursday.

The future Hall of Famer, whose 154.5 career sacks rank only behind Bruce Smith (200), Reggie White (198) and Kevin Greene (160), wrote on an Instagram story shortly after the surgery, "Thanks everyone for the calls, texts and visits. Everything went smooth and I'm recovering well."

Peppers played in all 16 games for the Panthers last season, starting five. He tied Mario Addison for a team-high 11 sacks. The 38-year-old will be a free agent when the new league year begins in March. Per the team, he has yet to indicate if he'll be back for a 17th NFL season.