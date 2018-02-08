Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks officially kick off draft season by ranking the top five prospects by position (1:52) and instant impact rookies (14:03). The guys also debate if teams should take a running back early or wait for the next Kareem Hunt or Alvin Kamara in the later rounds (16:26). DJ and Bucky then decide what the Eagles should do with Nick Foles in the offseason (30:28).
Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks Podcast: Bucky Brooks' top draft prospects
- Published: Feb. 8, 2018 at 04:16 p.m.
- 0 Likes | 0 Comments