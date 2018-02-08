Fans, players ready for Eagles' Super Bowl parade

It's Parade Day in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles are ready to party.
Hours before the parade kicks off, fans and players alike are preparing for one of the wildest celebrations in sports history.
Exhibit A:
Parade ready pic.twitter.com/tuCQbTkOrYâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 8, 2018
Frankly we could end this post right here. What's more badass than Chris Long in long fur rocking an Allen Iverson jersey?
Things get more Philly tho:
Parade moodâ Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) February 8, 2018
@Eagles pic.twitter.com/XTcPZBocUz
The finest American outfit for the finest American city #PhillyPhilly pic.twitter.com/C2stpbasaiâ Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) February 8, 2018
On to the fans!
2.5 hours until the start of this thing, lol. pic.twitter.com/v0PbBRLdcvâ Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018
Art Museum area, 8:43 am pic.twitter.com/5Y4Vk3OR6Bâ Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 8, 2018
I mean, are these people going to sit in trees for 4 hours? pic.twitter.com/JqhUVXLu53â Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018
We sent @KyleBrandt to the @Eagles victory parade and he found the official loudest section of fans. Hear how they feel about everything from Zach Ertz, Bill Belichick and filling out W-9 forms! pic.twitter.com/Pr8O6jmHl3â GMFB (@gmfb) February 8, 2018
