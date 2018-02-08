Fans, players ready for Eagles' Super Bowl parade

  • By Kevin Patra
It's Parade Day in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles are ready to party.

Hours before the parade kicks off, fans and players alike are preparing for one of the wildest celebrations in sports history.

Exhibit A:

Frankly we could end this post right here. What's more badass than Chris Long in long fur rocking an Allen Iverson jersey?

Things get more Philly tho:

On to the fans!

