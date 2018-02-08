Eagles fans, players celebrate at Super Bowl parade

  By Kevin Patra
It's Parade Day in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles are ready to party.

The parade has kicked off, and fans and players alike are prepped for what very well could be one of the wildest celebrations in sports history.

Frankly we could end this post right here. What's more badass than Chris Long in long fur rocking an Allen Iverson jersey?

Here are some more sights and sounds from the parade:

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks along the parade route with the Lombardi Trophy.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks along the parade route with the Lombardi Trophy. (Associated Press)
