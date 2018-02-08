Eagles fans, players celebrate at Super Bowl parade

It's Parade Day in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles are ready to party.
The parade has kicked off, and fans and players alike are prepped for what very well could be one of the wildest celebrations in sports history.
Parade ready pic.twitter.com/tuCQbTkOrYâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 8, 2018
Frankly we could end this post right here. What's more badass than Chris Long in long fur rocking an Allen Iverson jersey?
Here are some more sights and sounds from the parade:
CHRIS LONGGGGGGGGG!@JOEL9ONE is enjoying himself! #FlyEaglesFly #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/dRMHhwlJqzâ NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 8, 2018
Doug Pederson is WALKING the Eagles parade route and letting fans touch the Lombardi Trophy. Awesome. @gmfbâ Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 8, 2018
Parade moodâ Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) February 8, 2018
@Eagles pic.twitter.com/XTcPZBocUz
The @Eagles parade continues with @TheWorldof_AJ & Jason Kelce! #FlyEaglesFlyâ NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2018
(via @TorreySmithWR / IG) pic.twitter.com/9UktlqKTuo
The finest American outfit for the finest American city #PhillyPhilly pic.twitter.com/C2stpbasaiâ Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) February 8, 2018
WRs and TEs are ready to get this thing started. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cJFk1YipOoâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 8, 2018
2.5 hours until the start of this thing, lol. pic.twitter.com/v0PbBRLdcvâ Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018
Art Museum area, 8:43 am pic.twitter.com/5Y4Vk3OR6Bâ Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 8, 2018
I mean, are these people going to sit in trees for 4 hours? pic.twitter.com/JqhUVXLu53â Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018
We sent @KyleBrandt to the @Eagles victory parade and he found the official loudest section of fans. Hear how they feel about everything from Zach Ertz, Bill Belichick and filling out W-9 forms! pic.twitter.com/Pr8O6jmHl3â GMFB (@gmfb) February 8, 2018
The Eagles won a Super Bowl and @ColleenWolfeNFL is hosting the parade. Never wake meï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/gC3RKLTUApâ Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) February 8, 2018
.@JOEL9ONE is LOVING this. #FlyEaglesFlyâ NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pSEGBjTaRQ
COLLEEN ï¿½ï¿½ WOLFE ï¿½ï¿½â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2018
(or should we say @iamcardib?)
Safe to say the Philly native is enjoying the parade ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/8BQ6Fc11Kx
|Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks along the parade route with the Lombardi Trophy. (Associated Press)
