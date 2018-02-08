Eagles fans, players celebrate at Super Bowl parade

It's Parade Day in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles are ready to party.

The parade has kicked off, and fans and players alike are prepped for what very well could be one of the wildest celebrations in sports history.

Frankly we could end this post right here. What's more badass than Chris Long in long fur rocking an Allen Iverson jersey?

Here are some more sights and sounds from the parade:

Doug Pederson is WALKING the Eagles parade route and letting fans touch the Lombardi Trophy. Awesome. @gmfb â Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 8, 2018

2.5 hours until the start of this thing, lol. pic.twitter.com/v0PbBRLdcv â Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018

Art Museum area, 8:43 am pic.twitter.com/5Y4Vk3OR6B â Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 8, 2018

I mean, are these people going to sit in trees for 4 hours? pic.twitter.com/JqhUVXLu53 â Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018

We sent @KyleBrandt to the @Eagles victory parade and he found the official loudest section of fans. Hear how they feel about everything from Zach Ertz, Bill Belichick and filling out W-9 forms! pic.twitter.com/Pr8O6jmHl3 â GMFB (@gmfb) February 8, 2018

COLLEEN ï¿½ï¿½ WOLFE ï¿½ï¿½



(or should we say @iamcardib?)



Safe to say the Philly native is enjoying the parade ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/8BQ6Fc11Kx â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2018