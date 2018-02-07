Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This fan used his body as a canvas to immortalize the biggest play in Eagles' history.

2. This clip of Steelers LB Ryan Shazier at last night's Penguins game will give you all the feels.

3. Eagles WR Torrey Smith made this elementary student'sâ¦ day? Year? Life?

4. One of these guys is not like the othersâ¦

