Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This fan used his body as a canvas to immortalize the biggest play in Eagles' history.

Trey! You threw the pass that will forever be the most memorable football of my damn life! Iâd love to see your reaction to my tattoo to commemorate it pic.twitter.com/ebDzFh361m â ManDorgan - ï¿½ï¿½ SB LII ï¿½ï¿½ (@DanSaysThat) February 6, 2018

2. This clip of Steelers LB Ryan Shazier at last night's Penguins game will give you all the feels.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.



Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT â Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

3. Eagles WR Torrey Smith made this elementary student'sâ¦ day? Year? Life?

A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

4. One of these guys is not like the othersâ¦