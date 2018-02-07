Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. This fan used his body as a canvas to immortalize the biggest play in Eagles' history.
Trey! You threw the pass that will forever be the most memorable football of my damn life! Iâd love to see your reaction to my tattoo to commemorate it pic.twitter.com/ebDzFh361mâ ManDorgan - ï¿½ï¿½ SB LII ï¿½ï¿½ (@DanSaysThat) February 6, 2018
2. This clip of Steelers LB Ryan Shazier at last night's Penguins game will give you all the feels.
A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.â Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT
3. Eagles WR Torrey Smith made this elementary student'sâ¦ day? Year? Life?
4. One of these guys is not like the othersâ¦
Undrafted players who've thrown Super Bowl TD passesâ Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) February 6, 2018
Kurt Warner
Jake Delhomme
Trey Burton