Eagles fan gets a tattoo of the Philly Special

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This fan used his body as a canvas to immortalize the biggest play in Eagles' history.

Trey! You threw the pass that will forever be the most memorable football of my damn life! I’d love to see your reaction to my tattoo to commemorate it pic.twitter.com/ebDzFh361m — ManDorgan - �� SB LII �� (@DanSaysThat) February 6, 2018

2. This clip of Steelers LB Ryan Shazier at last night's Penguins game will give you all the feels.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.



Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! �� pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

3. Eagles WR Torrey Smith made this elementary student's… day? Year? Life?

A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

4. One of these guys is not like the others…