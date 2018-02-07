Carson Wentz Proposes To His Girlfriend

Next week, tons of couples will get engaged on Valentine's Day, but not Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The 2017 Pro Bowler took care of that the day after Super Bowl LII. Wentz will get his championship ring in a few months, but his girlfriend, Madison "Maddie" Oberg, got her ring last night.

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:45am PST

Wentz and Oberg have been dating since the mid-2017, but they made it âInstagram officialâ after Wentz's ACL surgery. They even spent Christmas making adorable gingerbread cookies together.

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Congrats to Wentz and Oberg! However, Zach and Julie Ertz better watch out, they have some competition as the cutest couple on the Eagles.