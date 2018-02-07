Carson Wentz Proposes To His Girlfriend

Next week, tons of couples will get engaged on Valentine's Day, but not Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The 2017 Pro Bowler took care of that the day after Super Bowl LII. Wentz will get his championship ring in a few months, but his girlfriend, Madison "Maddie" Oberg, got her ring last night.
Wentz and Oberg have been dating since the mid-2017, but they made it âInstagram officialâ after Wentz's ACL surgery. They even spent Christmas making adorable gingerbread cookies together.
Congrats to Wentz and Oberg! However, Zach and Julie Ertz better watch out, they have some competition as the cutest couple on the Eagles.