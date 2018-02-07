The NFL Films Podcast: Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald joins the show to discuss his episode of A Football Life with Keith and the film's directors: Chris Barlow and Steve Trout (4:01). Larry opens up about his reluctance to participate in self-promotion (5:32), his post-retirement golfing plans (9:41) and his role as a mentor on the Cardinals (13:14). Then, Chris and Steve give a behind the scenes look at the making of the film (18:47), including the story of how Larry soaked Steve on a Jet-Ski (44:50) and Greg Cosell joins the party to give his take on what has made Fitzgerald one of the best receivers of his generation (51:03).

