Rangers trade Russell Wilson to New York Yankees

Russell Wilson was traded Wednesday.

No, not from the Seattle Seahawks. It was the Texas Rangers, rather, who sent him packing.

In one of the more odd stories you'll hear about a superstar in the NFL, Wilson was traded from the Rangers to the New York Yankees for future considerations, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported.

If you're unfamiliar, Wilson actually has a somewhat reputable baseball career. In 2007, out of high school, he was drafted in the 41st round by the Baltimore Orioles. He turned that down to go to N.C. State. In 2010, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies, and actually spent two seasons in their farm system before opting to go the football route instead.

In 2013, the Texas Rangers selected Wilson in the Rule 5 Draft, mostly to have Wilson show up to spring training for a bit, speak with the team and gain some good publicity for the organization.

While the Yankees pulled the trigger to acquire him Wednesday, fear not Seahawks fans. The plan, at least for now, appears to be for New York to replicate those same tactics with the former Super Bowl MVP.

"While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today," Wilson said in a statement. "I've learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers."