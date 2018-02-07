Anchor goes nuts on-air during Super Bowl LII

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. You're at work and ready to spontaneously combust as your team plays for a championship -- we've all been there before.

2. It's time for many people, including this Massachusetts congressman, to keep their word on those friendly Super Bowl wagers.

3. Rookie RB Corey Clement called his shot nearly six years ago.

4. Students in the Philadelphia school district can thank MVP Nick Foles and the Eagles for a day off on Thursday.

5. The Super Bowl LII MVP enjoyed a day at Disney World then got right back to the grind.

