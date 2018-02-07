Anchor goes nuts on-air during Super Bowl LII

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. You're at work and ready to spontaneously combust as your team plays for a championship -- we've all been there before.

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:42pm PST

2. It's time for many people, including this Massachusetts congressman, to keep their word on those friendly Super Bowl wagers.

Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts enters the house financial services hearing in an EAGLES helmet. pic.twitter.com/cVxYJ3lBqJ â Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) February 6, 2018

3. Rookie RB Corey Clement called his shot nearly six years ago.

4. Students in the Philadelphia school district can thank MVP Nick Foles and the Eagles for a day off on Thursday.

All Philadelphia district schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday for the #Eagles Super Bowl parade, officials announced. â Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 5, 2018

5. The Super Bowl LII MVP enjoyed a day at Disney World then got right back to the grind.