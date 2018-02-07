Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank as they both recap the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New England Patriots after watching the game in person (26:00). The guys shared their adventures from the week including Media Night, NFL Honors and how the Twin Cities treated them (55:40). Before the show ended Shek recounted his on-field celebrations with Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins and a few of their Eagles teammates (1:13:17).Listen to the podcast below:
Dave Dameshek Football Program
DDFP 639: SB LII Recap
- Published: Feb. 7, 2018 at 12:29 a.m.
