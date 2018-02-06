Ryan Shazier stands during Pittsburgh Penguins game

The Pittsburgh Penguins showed Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier some love during their home game Tuesday night.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd, and fans cheered even louder once Shazier stood up in acknowledgement.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.



Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT â Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Shazier clarified a report on Sunday about his progress saying that he still needs to use a walker or be assisted by others as part of his rehab walking program.

He suffered a season-ending spinal injury in December during Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Bengals.

The 25-year-old Pro Bowler underwent spinal stabilization surgery, which is expected to require months of rehab. He was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute on Thursday and is transitioning into an outpatient therapy program, the hospital announced.