Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with Ravens

Canada's hero is returning to the NFL.

Wide receiver DeVier Posey has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Tuesday.

Posey, an Ohio State product, became a Toronto legend when he caught a 100-yard pass for a touchdown in the 105th Grey Cup, helping the Argonauts to a 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's championship game. Posey finished the contest with seven catches for 175 yards and the score, and was named Grey Cup MVP.

Posey caught 52 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 regular-season games for Toronto as part of coach Marc Trestman's high-powered offense in 2017.

Drafted in the third round (68th overall) by Houston in 2012, the wideout played for the Texans from 2012-2014, catching 22 passes for 272 yards in a total of 26 games. He was part of the New York Jets and Denver Broncos from 2015-2016, but didn't appear in a regular season game during that stretch.

It's been quite a four months for Posey. The LaSalle High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) graduate was inducted into the school's hall of fame last week and was granted his release from the Argonauts on Feb. 2 to pursue NFL opportunities. He's landed one with the Ravens, who are looking for receiver help with Mike Wallace heading toward free agency and Breshad Perriman serving as a massive disappointment in his first three seasons in the NFL.