Colts hire former Pats OC Josh McDaniels as head coach

It's official -- Josh McDaniels is the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The now former Patriots offensive coordinator was named the Colts' head coach Tuesday -- two days after New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It is McDaniels' second head coaching foray in the NFL after he led the Denver Broncos during the 2009-10 seasons.

McDaniels' return to the head coaching ranks was anticipated. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in mid-January that McDaniels was expected to be named the Colts' new coach when the Patriots' season ended.

McDaniels will be formally introduced as head coach of the Colts during a news conference Wednesday.

Landing in Indy gives McDaniels the opportunity to shift from from working with Tom Brady to tutoring Andrew Luck. The Colts signal-caller missed the entire 2017 season because of a nagging shoulder injury, and the Colts' braintrust will be leaning hard on McDaniels to ensure the former No. 1 overall draft pick will rediscover his form in 2018.

While working with perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history during has made him a hot head-coaching candidate for years, it remains to be seen if he can replicate the success he had with Brady. Although McDaniels didn't taste success on Sunday's big stage against the Eagles, the Patriots' offensive output certainly wasn't to blame -- Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to lose a game after passing for 500 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

McDaniels won five Super Bowls in New England after joining Bill Belichick's staff in 2001. The Colts hope some of that success will rub off on their franchise, which haven't made the postseason since losing to the Patriots in the now infamous 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard's roster has plenty of areas to address on his roster, but it appears he is very confident McDaniels will help Indy climb back to the top of the AFC.

As for the Patriots, Belichick will have to find new coordinators. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was officially hired as the Detroit Lions' head coach on Monday.