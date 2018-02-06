Notable draft prospects not invited to 2018 NFL Combine

Plenty of players that aren't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine are eventually drafted into the NFL, but missing out on the annual event in Indianapolis does represent an opportunity lost to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts. More than 300 draft prospects are invited to the combine each year, but there are always a handful whose exclusion comes as something of a surprise. The full list of combine participants, which was released on Tuesday, is available here. Here's a look at some of the notable players that didn't receive invitations, listed in alphabetical order.

OG Tony Adams, N.C. State

Adams was a four-year starter at guard for the Wolfpack and is an outstanding run blocker. He's powerful presence at the point of attack whose quickness and balance are question marks for the next level. Adams (6-foot-1, 314 pounds) was a second-team All-ACC choice for the second year in a row. He competed in the East-West Shrine Game.

DT Poona Ford, Texas

The Longhorn defense's interior anchor, Ford (6-0, 305) made eight tackles for loss as a senior last year, and was selected the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He played in 46 career games and proved to be a valuable run stopper for UT, although he made just four career sacks as a pass rusher. Ford was a team captain for the Longhorns and was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl after impressing a week earlier at the East-West Shrine Game.

WR Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa

Fountain had a stellar performance at the East-West Shrine Game, and said during the practice week that he expected to be among the combine's top performers at the receiver position. He cited a vertical jump of 40-plus inches, but won't get the chance to show it until UNI's pro day. One of the most productive receivers at the FCS level, Fountain caught 66 passes for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

DE Marcell Frazier, Missouri

The latest in Missouri's long line of productive pass rushers had a big season for the Tigers, piling up a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Frazier (6-5, 265) has the necessary size to play on the edge at the next level and plays a premium position; it won't be surprising if he's among the combine exclusions who is ultimately drafted. He drew mixed reviews from scouts during the East-West Shrine Game practice week.

DL P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State

Hall completely dominated the Southland Conference as a four-year starter, amassing an incredible 86.5 tackles for loss and 42 sacks in his career. He was a four-time All-Southland pick and the league's defensive player of the year as a junior in 2016. Although Hall's frame (6-1, 310) isn't typical for a special-teams standout, he blocked 14 kicks in his career -- six field goals, six PATs and two punts -- to offer NFL scouts tantalizing potential in that area.

DE Joe Ostman, Central Michigan

In Ostman, the combine passed on the FBS leader in sacks (14). Lightly recruited out of high school, Ostman (6-3, 250) has a background in wrestling but developed quickly as a pass rusher and notched 27 sacks for his career. The East-West Shrine participant's eventual NFL position is something of a question. Said CMU coach John Bonamego, a longtime NFL special-teams coach: "When he gets into a camp, he's going to be a really hard guy to get rid of."

OG Cody O'Connell, Washington State

One of college football's most massive offensive linemen will have to wait until the WSU pro day to show his skill set to NFL scouts. O'Connell played guard at WSU despite having a tackle's frame at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds. He competed at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a fifth-year senior.

