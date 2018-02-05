The Best Celebrity Fan Reactions to Super Bowl LII

Last night, Philly fans across the globe rejoiced as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl. Quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles put up five touchdowns and 518 total yards in a thrilling victory that came down to the last play.
The high stakes and unpredictability left all fans on edge. Whether you were home on your couch, in a sports bar, or a box suite at U.S. Bank Stadium, your palms were likely sweaty and voice a bit hoarse by the last drive. Even celebrities like five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant couldn't help but ride the emotional roller coaster of such a big game. Once it was all over, Eagles fans were elated, here are some of the best celeb reactions to Super Bowl LII.
5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant
Here's how @kobebryant reacted to the Eagles win. (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/MuAPY5Lg6zâ SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2018
Actor Will Smith
Comedian Kevin Hart
Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart on stage postgame pic.twitter.com/eedy5AjHtrâ Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
Actor Sylvester Stallone
Vice President and Second Lady Joe and Jill Biden
Video speaks for itself. Congrats, @Eagles! #SuperBowlLll pic.twitter.com/dedjLtDQSwâ Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) February 5, 2018
This team never gave up. No matter the injuries, no matter the odds. They showed incredible heart. What a great win tonight, @Eagles. #FlyEaglesFlyâ Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 5, 2018
Actor Bradley Cooper
Watching Bradley Cooperâs reaction to every play is my favorite part of #SuperBowl2018 so far pic.twitter.com/DyCLOU0rZuâ Lisa Hutson (@WHAS11Lisa) February 5, 2018
#MondayMoodâ John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 5, 2018
Bradley Cooper#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XEHUWAuqy9
NBA All-Star Joel Embiid
âITâS JOEL EMBIID! JOJO!ââ Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 5, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ Joel Embiid crashes live TV!
Best of NBA players reacting to the Super Bowl: https://t.co/h1Pqm7RMPY pic.twitter.com/KVXKPFQQGb
Actor Miles Teller,/b>
Win one for the Gipper pic.twitter.com/KcEcKVa7J6â Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 5, 2018
USWNT Midfielder Julie Ertz