The Best Celebrity Fan Reactions to Super Bowl LII

  • By Daniel Greco
Last night, Philly fans across the globe rejoiced as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl. Quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles put up five touchdowns and 518 total yards in a thrilling victory that came down to the last play.

The high stakes and unpredictability left all fans on edge. Whether you were home on your couch, in a sports bar, or a box suite at U.S. Bank Stadium, your palms were likely sweaty and voice a bit hoarse by the last drive. Even celebrities like five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant couldn't help but ride the emotional roller coaster of such a big game. Once it was all over, Eagles fans were elated, here are some of the best celeb reactions to Super Bowl LII.

5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant

Actor Will Smith

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Comedian Kevin Hart

Actor Sylvester Stallone

Vice President and Second Lady Joe and Jill Biden

Actor Bradley Cooper

NBA All-Star Joel Embiid

Actor Miles Teller,/b>

USWNT Midfielder Julie Ertz

