The Best Celebrity Fan Reactions to Super Bowl LII

Last night, Philly fans across the globe rejoiced as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl. Quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles put up five touchdowns and 518 total yards in a thrilling victory that came down to the last play.

The high stakes and unpredictability left all fans on edge. Whether you were home on your couch, in a sports bar, or a box suite at U.S. Bank Stadium, your palms were likely sweaty and voice a bit hoarse by the last drive. Even celebrities like five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant couldn't help but ride the emotional roller coaster of such a big game. Once it was all over, Eagles fans were elated, here are some of the best celeb reactions to Super Bowl LII.

5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant

Actor Will Smith

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Comedian Kevin Hart

Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart on stage postgame pic.twitter.com/eedy5AjHtr â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Actor Sylvester Stallone

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

Vice President and Second Lady Joe and Jill Biden

This team never gave up. No matter the injuries, no matter the odds. They showed incredible heart. What a great win tonight, @Eagles. #FlyEaglesFly â Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 5, 2018

Actor Bradley Cooper

Watching Bradley Cooperâs reaction to every play is my favorite part of #SuperBowl2018 so far pic.twitter.com/DyCLOU0rZu â Lisa Hutson (@WHAS11Lisa) February 5, 2018

NBA All-Star Joel Embiid

âITâS JOEL EMBIID! JOJO!â

ï¿½ï¿½ Joel Embiid crashes live TV!



Best of NBA players reacting to the Super Bowl: https://t.co/h1Pqm7RMPY pic.twitter.com/KVXKPFQQGb â Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 5, 2018

Actor Miles Teller,/b>

Win one for the Gipper pic.twitter.com/KcEcKVa7J6 â Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 5, 2018

USWNT Midfielder Julie Ertz