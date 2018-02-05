Eagles Will Give LS Jon Dorenbos a Super Bowl Ring

The Philadelphia Eagles had an amazing season, going from last place in the NFC East in 2016, to Super Bowl champions. Doug Pederson and company had one of the most impressive turnarounds in NFL history. However, there was one person who was on on the field, but not on the Eagles roster, former LS Jon Dorenbos.

The 37-year-old long snapper spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, but he was traded this offseason to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick. However, during his physical, the doctors found an aortic aneurysm, and they had to perform open-heart surgery right away.

Unfortunately for Dorenbos, his football career had come to an end, but he never strayed too far away from football or the Eagles.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Dorenbos told the New Orleans Advocate that he got a phone call from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of itâsaid I was here a long time and he said, 'We're going to win this, and you're going to get a ring.'"

Lo and behold, the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

From being traded to the Saints to open-heart surgery to Super Bowl Champion, Dorenbos had one heck of a year.