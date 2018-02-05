Gisele personally congratulated Eagles players after SB LII

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Super Bowl LII was a tough loss for all Pats fans, but the Brazilian supermodel (who happens to be Tom Brady's wife) was still a class act afterward.
Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck.â Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018
2. Philadelphia is a city of champions.
Philadelphia joins New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles as the only cities with a team to win the World Series, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and NBA title. pic.twitter.com/odc7BWT1u4â ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2018
3. Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid crashed a live TV broadcast to celebrate Eagles' win.
âITâS JOEL EMBIID! JOJO!ââ Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 5, 2018
Best of NBA players reacting to the Super Bowl: https://t.co/h1Pqm7RMPY pic.twitter.com/KVXKPFQQGb
4. Chris Long's biggest win of the year came long before Super Bowl LII.
Good deeds ARE sometimes rewarded: @JOEL9ONE plays the entire year for free..donating his entire salary to charity. In return he gets his 2nd Super Bowl title in 2 years...after all those losing seasons in St. Louisâ trey wingo (@wingoz) February 5, 2018
5. Is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson Bill Belichick's kryptonite?
Doug Pederson is the first person in NFL history to defeat Bill Belichick as both a quarterback and a head coach. He is also the eighth person to win a Super Bowl within his first two seasons as head coach (first since Mike Tomlin), per @ESPNStatsInfo.â JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 5, 2018
6. Despite the loss, the G.O.A.T. still put on a performance for the ages.
Tom Brady is the 1st QB in NFL history to lose a game with at least 500 passing yards, 3 TD and 0 interceptions (regular season or playoffs). pic.twitter.com/fryLNXdBIOâ ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2018