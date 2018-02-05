Gisele personally congratulated Eagles players after SB LII

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Super Bowl LII was a tough loss for all Pats fans, but the Brazilian supermodel (who happens to be Tom Brady's wife) was still a class act afterward.

2. Philadelphia is a city of champions.

3. Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid crashed a live TV broadcast to celebrate Eagles' win.

4. Chris Long's biggest win of the year came long before Super Bowl LII.

5. Is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson Bill Belichick's kryptonite?

6. Despite the loss, the G.O.A.T. still put on a performance for the ages.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0