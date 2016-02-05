Everything you need to know about Matt Patricia

On Monday, February 5th, the Detroit Lions officially hired Matt Patricia as their new head coach. Patricia takes over one day after losing Super Bowl LII as the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Below are some key stats from Patricia's coaching career, courtesy of NFL Research.

Matt Patricia resume

-43 years old

-Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012-2017

-Patriots safeties coach in 2011

-Patriots linebackers coach from 2006-2010

-Patriots assistant offensive line coach in 2005

-Patriots offensive assistant in 2004

-University of Syracuse graduate assistant from 2001-2003

-14 seasons of NFL coaching experience (no head-coaching experience)

How did the Patriots' defense fare under Patricia?

2017: 5th in PPG allowed, 29th in total yards allowed per game

2016: 1st in PPG allowed, 8th in total yards allowed per game

2015: 10th in PPG allowed, 9th in total yards allowed per game

2014: 8th in PPG allowed, 13th in total yards allowed per game

2013: 10th in PPG allowed, 26th in total yards allowed per game

2012: T-9th in PPG allowed, 25th in total yards allowed per game

-Since Patricia took over as the Patriots ' DC in 2012, New England has the 2nd-best scoring defense in the NFL.

Cumulative numbers for Patricia's defenses (2012-2017)

-19.2 points per game allowed (2nd-best in NFL since 2012)

-193 TDs allowed (3rd-best)

-250 sacks (5th-best)

-157 takeaways(6th-best)

-85.5 passer rating allowed (8th-best)

How good was the Lions' defense in 2017?

-23.5 points per game allowed (21st in NFL)

-355.8 total YPG allowed (27th)

-243.3 pass YPG allowed (27th)

-Sacks: 35.0

-Red-zone percentage: 61.8 (29th)

-Rush TDs allowed: 18

Playoff experience

-Patricia won 11 postseason games as New England's defensive coordinator

-Patricia won Super Bowls XLIX and LI as Patriots' DC

-The Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991 (2nd-longest active drought in NFL)

How have Bill Belichick's apprentices fared as head coaches?

-Patricia is one of many Bill Belichick assistants that have gone on to earn head-coaching jobs at the NFL level

-Belichick's former Patriots assistants have a combined 103-152 record as head coaches

----->Eric Mangini went 33-47 with the Browns and Jets

----->Romeo Crennel went 28-55 with the Browns and Chiefs

----->Josh McDaniels went 11-17 with the Broncos

----->Bill O'Brien has gone 31-33 so far during his tenure with the Texans

