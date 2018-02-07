National Signing Day: Georgia secures nation's No. 1 class

National Signing Day came with a bit less flare this year, as hundreds of recruits took advantage of the NCAA's new early signing period and inked with their schools of choice in December. Nevertheless, the regular signing period came Wednesday with plenty of interest as the top unsigned recruits made their decisions known.

Georgia landed the No. 1 class, and here's a look at the top 10 signing classes as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to 247sports.com.

Note: Rankings could fluctuate over the course of the day as signings are announced.

1. Georgia

5-star signees: 7

4-star signees: 15

Top recruits: QB Justin Fields of Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison; OT Cade Mays of Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic; RB Zamir White of Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland County; OL Jamaree Salyer of Atlanta Pace Academy.

The skinny: Pair Kirby Smart's recruiting prowess with a SEC championship and playoff run, and an elite signing class is sure to follow. Among the Bulldogs' 4-star signees is James Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

2. Ohio State

5-star signees: 3

4-star signees: 20

Top recruits: S Tyreke Johnson of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy; DT Taron Vincent of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy; DT Antwaun Jackson Jr. of Brenham (Texas) Blinn College; TE Jeremy Ruckert of Lindenhurst (N.Y.) Lindenhurst High.

The skinny: Another stellar haul for Urban Meyer, one of the nation's elite recruiters, is on its way to the Horseshoe. Among them is CB Marcus Hooker, the younger brother of the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick last year, Malik Hooker, as well as DT Taron Vincent, son of former NFL defensive back and current NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

3. Texas

5-star signees: 2

4-star signees: 17

Top recruits: S B.J. Foster of Angleton (Texas) Angleton High; S Caden Sterns of Cibolo (Texas) Steele; CB Jalen Green of Houston Heights; WR Al'vonte Woodard of Houston Lamar.

The skinny: Tom Herman's first full recruiting class was the hit Longhorns fans have been longing for. Whether they develop on the field to Herman's satisfaction is another question altogether, but if Herman can string together a few classes like this one, Texas' days as a disappointment are numbered.

4. Penn State

5-star signees: 3

4-star signees: 12

Top recruits: DE Micah Parsons of Harrisburg (Pa.) Harrisburg High; RB Ricky Slade of Woodbridge (Va.) C.D. Hylton; WR Justin Shorter of Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick; LB Jesse Luketa of Erie (Pa.) Mercyhurst Prep.

The skinny: The Nittany Lions got the vast majority of their signing class secured early, with six early enrollees and another 16 who signed in the early December period. Coach James Franklin adds the No. 1-ranked player from four different states in this class: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia.

5. Clemson

5-star signees: 5

4-star signees: 7

Top recruits: QB Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville (Ga.) Cartersville High; DE Xavier Thomas of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy; OT Jackson Carman of Fairfield (Ohio) Fairfield High; WR Derion Kendrick of Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe.

The skinny: Dabo Swinney's recruiting machine adds the nation's No. 1 overall player in Lawrence along with the nation's top-ranked pass rusher in Thomas. LB Jake Venables has signed on to play for his father, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

6. USC

5-star signees: 4

4-star signees: 12

Top recruits: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei; QB J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei; LB Palaie Gaoteote of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman; CB Olaijah Griffin of Mission Viejo (Calif.) High.

The skinny: The Trojans bring in a dynamic QB-WR connection in a pair of 5-star high school teammates, St. Brown and Daniels. St. Brown is the younger brother of former Notre Dame WR Equanimeous St. Brown, who has entered the 2018 NFL Draft. Griffin is the son of rapper Warren G.

7. Miami

5-star signees: 1

4-star signees: 14

Top recruits: RB Lorenzo Lingard of Orange City (Fla.) University; OL Delone Scaife of Miami Southridge; TE Brevin Jordan of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman; WR Brian Hightower of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The skinny: If Mark Richt can consistently procure as much of South Florida's best talent at home as he's done with this class, the 'Canes should build off their outstanding 2017 season. The Blades family that has sent so much talent to UM over the years has provided another in Al Blades Jr., a 4-star CB from Ft. Lauderdale Aquinas.

8. Oklahoma

5-star signees: 1

4-star signees: 12

Top recruits: OT Brey Walker of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Westmoore; DE Ronnie Perkins of St. Louis Lutheran North; CB Brendan Radley-Hiles of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy; DE Ron Tatum of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City.

The skinny: Defense is the area where OU clearly can improve, and this class is heavy on that side of the ball. Add dual-threat QB Tanner Mordecai to the field of potential replacements for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

9. Alabama

5-star signees: 2

4-star signees: 11

Top recruits: DE Eyabi Anoma of Baltimore St. Frances Academy; CB Saivion Smith of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; CB Patrick Surtain Jr. of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage; CB Jalyn Armour-Davis of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal.

The skinny: Elite signing classes have become the norm at Alabama under Nick Saban, and this one certainly qualifies. There should certainly be a strong chance of early help from the defensive backs, as the Crimson Tide's secondary was gutted -- not a single starter returns for 2018 -- by graduation and early draft entries.

10. Notre Dame

5-star signees: 0

4-star signees: 14

Top recruits: CB Houston Griffith of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy; LB Jack Lamb of Temecula (Calif.) Great Oak; WR Kevin Austin of Pompano Beach (Fla.) North Broward Prep; LB Shayne Simon of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep.

The skinny: The Fighting Irish already have seven recruits enrolled in school and signed another 14 in the early period. As usual, Notre Dame cast its net far and wide, corralling recruits from more than a dozen different states.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.