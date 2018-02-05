Alshon Jeffery: 'We ain't underdogs. We the top dogs'

Alshon Jeffery knew all along.

On the final day of the 2016 season, Jeffery, then a member of the Chicago Bears, guaranteed to reporters that "we'll win the Super Bowl next year." A one-year contract and four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles later, Jeffery was right on. The wideout is a Super Bowl champion, just not with the team he expected.

Not that that kept Jeffery from boasting about his preternatural foresight following Philly's historic win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

"Man, I told y'all. I said we. I never said a team," Jeffery said. "I told you I was going to the Super Bowl, and we were going to win it. I said it this week. We were going to bring that trophy back to Philly. I said that."

Jeffery kicked off the Eagles' offensive onslaught Sunday night, reeling in a 34-yard touchdown pass over Eric Rowe in the first quarter to give Philly a lead it wouldn't relinquish until the fourth quarter. He was targeted eight times on the night, finishing with three receptions for 73 yards.

Having spoken into existence Philly's first Super Bowl title, Jeffery was feeling himself in the aftermath of the upset win over New England and playfully went after the media that treated them like underdogs.

"Just keep on doubting us. Are y'all doubting us now? I bet Vegas doubted us too, huh?" Jeffery said. "Hey, we world champs. We top dogs. We ain't underdogs. We the top dogs."

Hard to argue with him there. With Jeffery, franchise QB Carson Wentz and a slew of front-seven studs under contract for the foreseeable future, there's no reason to doubt this Eagles team going forward.