NFL community reacts to Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LII Champions after their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl title.

Embiid crashed live local TV station.

Embiid crashed live local TV station.

God is so good!!!! World Champions!!!! So proud of this team!!!! Told yâall my boy @NFoles_9 was gonna shine tonight! Well deserved my bro! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 5, 2018

So proud of my friend Doug Pederson and the performance his @Eagles showed tonight. Doug called a great game and his team was pure class. Congratulations on the Lombardi! pic.twitter.com/OOk6qL5raD â Brett Favre (@Favre4Official) February 5, 2018

Congrats to the city of Philadelphia! Also congrats to my bros still wearing that midnight green...much respect and well deserved! â Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 5, 2018

This is why every team needs a really good backup QB.. for times like this. Itâs imperative â Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) February 5, 2018

What an incredible job by Nick Foles.. just about everyone in the world telling him he canât do something and he does it.. cheers to you bud. â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) February 5, 2018

So stoked for Nick!! What a game! â Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 5, 2018

Backup QB's can win superbowls!!! This shows people's expectations ain't worth a shyt! People always tryin to label somebody... â Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) February 5, 2018

Hold What A Min, Yâall thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips) â LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018

Congrats 2 all my boys from the eagles !! â Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) February 5, 2018

Shout out to the @Eagles on a phenomenal run and #SBLII win! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) February 5, 2018

Congrats @Eagles Welcome to the club. Be safe Philly and enjoy it. â Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) February 5, 2018