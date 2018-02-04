Patriots' Brandin Cooks (head) ruled out of Super Bowl

New England Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks left Super Bowl LII after taking a big hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins early in the second quarter.

The receiver was taken to the locker room after walking off the field under his own power. The team ruled him out for the game with a head injury.

The injury is a big blow for the Patriots, who were down 9-3 at the time Jenkins hit Cooks with a blindside tackle. The receiver had one catch for 23 yards and one carry for a single yard.

In the regular season, Cooks was second on the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,082) and touchdowns (7). Phillip Dorsett replaced Cooks in the lineup.