Patriots snap Super Bowl first-quarter pointless streak

A good, early omen for the New England Patriots' Super Bowl title hopes?

For the first time in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots scored points in the first quarter of a Super Bowl, per NFL Research.

Stephen Gostkowski's 26-yard field goal capped off a nine-play, 67-yard drive to tie the game, 3-3, in the middle of the first quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It only took the Eagles three plays from scrimmage to retake the lead thanks to a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Alson Jeffery. The Eagles led, 9-3, at the end of the first quarter before taking a 15-3 lead on a 21-yard run by LeGarrette Blount in the second quarter.

The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime.

There's plenty of game left to see if the Patriots' first points in an opening quarter will eventually help Brady win his sixth Super Bowl title.