Patriots snap Super Bowl first-quarter pointless streak

A good, early omen for the New England Patriots' Super Bowl title hopes?
For the first time in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots scored points in the first quarter of a Super Bowl, per NFL Research.
Stephen Gostkowski's 26-yard field goal capped off a nine-play, 67-yard drive to tie the game, 3-3, in the middle of the first quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It only took the Eagles three plays from scrimmage to retake the lead thanks to a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Alson Jeffery. The Eagles led, 9-3, at the end of the first quarter before taking a 15-3 lead on a 21-yard run by LeGarrette Blount in the second quarter.
The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime.
There's plenty of game left to see if the Patriots' first points in an opening quarter will eventually help Brady win his sixth Super Bowl title.
View all comments