Brandin Cooks to Philly? The trade that almost happened

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman, the current executive of the year, has made countless moves to build the roster to a point where his team reached the Super Bowl with a backup quarterback.

Traded for the rights to draft Carson Wentz. Traded DeMarco Murray. Traded Byron Maxwell. Signed Alshon Jeffery and of course, backup-turned-starter Nick Foles.

But it may be a deal that didn't go through that helped as much as any.

This past offseason there was potential trade that included several key participants for the Patriots and Eagles in Super Bowl LII, according to sources informed of the situation.

The deal, scuttled at the last minute, was this: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round pick and two fourth-rounders.

It would have had dramatic ramifications had it gone through. It may be a bigger deal that it didn't.

Cooks, of course, ended up with 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns for the Patriots, who eventually traded for him. Had the Eagles landed him, they likely would never have signed Jeffery, who became a star again and eventually signed a four-year, $52-million extension.

Meanwhile, Jenkins ended up staying and contributing 76 tackles, two interceptions and leadership. He was one of the more thoughtful and outspoken voices in the locker room during a difficult season.

"People should be interested in Malcolm Jenkins," Roseman told Sports Radio 94WIP when it was reported Jenkins was involved in trade talks. "He is a heck of a player. We don't want to give him up."

The third-round pick they didn't trade wound up being used to trade for Timmy Jernigan, a key piece of their defensive line.

And one of the fourth-round picks ended up being receiver Mack Hollins, who has contributed on special teams and added 226 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Safe to say, all sides are pleased that deal did not go through. Had it, it's unclear if either side would be here right now.

