NFL community celebrates Hall of Fame Class of 2018

The football world celebrated the greatest players, coaches and executives of past and present on Saturday night at the 7th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Here are the best reactions from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and from those honoring the future gold jackets:
.@PFHOFPrez makes the rounds to the doors of the new #PFHOF18 class members. This is how they learned they were officially elected to the Hall. pic.twitter.com/iSJQeHiLWvâ Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 4, 2018
A message for the Ravens Flock from @raylewis ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/uqfrUBb0VAâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2018
The knock that changes everything. pic.twitter.com/68FVPDpnZ2â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2018
THE KNOCK.#PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/jl3JXoCr2wâ Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 4, 2018
Congrats Randy Moss and Terrell Owens for the Hall!!â jerryrice (@JerryRice) February 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/MXckwS2fM7
Congrats @BrianDawkins on being inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame! The highest form of respect for what youâve done on the field and how youâve forever changed the game! I appreciate all that youâve poured into me. @terrellowens congratulations the film and stats donât lie! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 3, 2018
And the world's gonna know your name ...â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 4, 2018
Hall of Famers @RandyMoss and Jerry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/UgmUa3SaHN
Congrats to an incredible teammate and even better person @BUrlacher54 #goat #hof pic.twitter.com/6ZQqK1NJ1tâ Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) February 4, 2018
Congrats big time @BUrlacher54 hall of Fame player and even better friend RT @ChicagoBears: @BUrlacher54 @ProFootballHOF @NFL Ladies and gentlemen, first-ballot Hall of Famer... Brian Urlacher. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/GcPVcFKqGmâ Matt Forte (@MattForte22) February 4, 2018
Congratulations to @BUrlacher54 for being elected into the Pro Football HOF! Outstanding player and an even better person. Well done. pic.twitter.com/UacdYj477vâ Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) February 3, 2018
Congratulations @raylewis! The only player my mom told me to âwatch outâ for. ï¿½ï¿½ #HOFâ Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 4, 2018
Definitely a Role model for me. Congrats brother! @BrianDawkins https://t.co/yVkA2Lgovdâ JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) February 4, 2018
Congrats @BrianDawkins on the HOF. One of the best. Loved watching him destroy offenses. Will cherish my interactions with him while I played and at my 1st pro bowl.â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 4, 2018
Congrats to my Thundering Herd teammate, NFL brother, and friend @RandyMoss! NFL Hall of Fame!!Forever grateful to play with you, know you, and be at the NFL Honors Show to honor you! #nflbrotherhood @NFLLegends @HerdFB @HerdZone pic.twitter.com/ksCm8hSN3Fâ Chad Pennington (@ChadPennington) February 4, 2018
The NFL community celebrated the rest of the award winners, as well:
Sean McVay Coach of the Year!!WOWâ Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 4, 2018
1 love! https://t.co/bkCjdRhvMLâ Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) February 4, 2018
Congrats my brother @JJWatt on Man of the Year! You deserve it man! Honored to be your teammate and friend G! ï¿½ï¿½ YaDigg!â Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 4, 2018
.@shonrp2 & @A_kamara6 Congrats yalll boys ï¿½ï¿½â Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) February 4, 2018
Congrats beast! I got to see this comeback first hand. Glad I get to play alongside you. #beast #slayer https://t.co/GAA08tbSU2â Hunter Henry (@Hunter_Henry84) February 4, 2018
Congratulations to @TG3II @AaronDonald97 and Coach Mcvay on their #NFLHonors Awards! #HornsUpâ Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 4, 2018
