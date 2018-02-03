NFL community celebrates Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The football world celebrated the greatest players, coaches and executives of past and present on Saturday night at the 7th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Here are the best reactions from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and from those honoring the future gold jackets:

CONGRATS to the HOF CLASS OF 2018. Weâre GOLDEN! ï¿½ï¿½

A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) on

The NFL community celebrated the rest of the award winners, as well:

Print

Fan Discussion

View all comments