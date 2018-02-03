NFL community celebrates Hall of Fame Class of 2018

The football world celebrated the greatest players, coaches and executives of past and present on Saturday night at the 7th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Here are the best reactions from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and from those honoring the future gold jackets:

.@PFHOFPrez makes the rounds to the doors of the new #PFHOF18 class members. This is how they learned they were officially elected to the Hall. pic.twitter.com/iSJQeHiLWv â Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 4, 2018

Congrats Randy Moss and Terrell Owens for the Hall!! â jerryrice (@JerryRice) February 4, 2018

Congrats @BrianDawkins on being inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame! The highest form of respect for what youâve done on the field and how youâve forever changed the game! I appreciate all that youâve poured into me. @terrellowens congratulations the film and stats donât lie! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 3, 2018

And the world's gonna know your name ...



Hall of Famers @RandyMoss and Jerry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/UgmUa3SaHN â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 4, 2018

Congratulations to @BUrlacher54 for being elected into the Pro Football HOF! Outstanding player and an even better person. Well done. pic.twitter.com/UacdYj477v â Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) February 3, 2018

Congrats @BrianDawkins on the HOF. One of the best. Loved watching him destroy offenses. Will cherish my interactions with him while I played and at my 1st pro bowl. â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 4, 2018

The NFL community celebrated the rest of the award winners, as well:

Sean McVay Coach of the Year!!WOW â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 4, 2018