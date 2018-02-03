Running list of 2018 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LII less than 24 hours away.
Here is the list of winners from NFL Honors so far:
» Pepsi Rookie of the Year: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz; Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
» AP Defensive Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
» Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Atlanta Falcons WR Andre Roberts
» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
» AP Offensive Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
» Game Changer Award presented by Secret: Sam Gordon
» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Bobby Beathard, general manager; Robert Brazile, LB; Brian Dawkins, S; Jerry Kramer, G; Ray Lewis, LB; Randy Moss, WR; Terrell Owens, WR; Brian Urlacher, LB
» Offensive Line of the Year: Philadelphia Eagles
» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly
» AP Comeback Player of the Year: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
» AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Minnesota Vikings OC Pat Shurmur
» Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
» Bridgestone Elite Peformance Play of the Year: The Minnesota Miracle
» Greatness on the Road Award: Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
» AP Coach of the Year: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay
» AP Most Valuable Player: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady
» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide:
