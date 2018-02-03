Nelson Agholor needs IV as Eagles deal with illnesses

Hop on an airplane and travel to a different climate. Chances are, you'll get a little sick in the process.

Neither the Eagles or Patriots drastically changed climates in leaving the Northeast for Minnesota, but one of the teams caught a bug on the way. Many Philadelphia players have dealt with flu-like symptoms this week, with receiver Nelson Agholor receiving intraveneous fluids after feeling sick and weak, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Don't fret, Philly fans: Agholor is already feeling better and should be fine for the game, Rapoport added.

NFL Network's James Palmer added more context on the bug that's going around the Eagles, including linebacker Mychal Kendricks:

Kendricks told me the other day that in his mind it felt like everyone has been sick at some point this week. Phlegm, cough, congestion, runny nose. Heâs been battling something all week he said. https://t.co/QY2Os1uq7H â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 3, 2018

Philadelphia's medical staff has done an impressive job managing the players' symptoms, Rapoport reported, meaning we should expect the majority, if not all, of the Eagles to be ready for Sunday.

It's obviously best for the game if everyone is healthy and ready to go. After all, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, their quarterback ended up vomiting in the huddle in the late stages of the game, and look how that turned out. Here's to a sickness-free Super Bowl LII.