Chiefs fans thank Alex Smith by Donating to His Foundation

The feel-good trend of NFL fans giving to player's charities has made its way to the Alex Smith Foundation.

I just made a donation to the alex smith foundation in appreciation for the time he played here in KC. Would encourage you do so as well. #AlexSmith #AlexSmithTrade https://t.co/v8cbjRRpPF â David Mertz (@DMertz_GDR) January 31, 2018

On Tuesday, Smith was traded -- in principle -- to Washington in exchange for CB Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in this year's draft. The Pro Bowl QB took the Chiefs to the playoffs in four of his five seasons in Kansas City and led the league in passer rating (104.7) in 2017.

Though there is excitement over officially ushering in the Patrick Mahomes era, some Chiefs fans, like the one above, wanted to thank Smith for making Kansas City a perennial playoff team.

Thank you, Alex, for all you did for #ChiefsKingdom. Best of luck in Washington.



I think this is a brilliant way for @Chiefs fans to be thanking Alex. Well done @ArrowheadPride for sharing the idea. Here is the link If you want to donate & say thanks too:https://t.co/J2VBOcyWhW pic.twitter.com/xiWkN7rY42 â Blake Clarensau (@BlakeClarensau) February 1, 2018

The donation amount of $11 represents Smith's Chiefs jersey number. According to its website, The Alex Smith Foundation "provides foster teens with the tools and resources needed to transition to successful adulthood by developing and promoting mentoring, education, housing, internship, job, and advocacy programs."

As of Friday morning, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, said donations had topped $45,000.

Thank you, Alex, for all you did for #ChiefsKingdom. Best of luck in Washington.



I think this is a brilliant way for @Chiefs fans to be thanking Alex. Well done @ArrowheadPride for sharing the idea. Here is the link If you want to donate & say thanks too:https://t.co/J2VBOcyWhW pic.twitter.com/xiWkN7rY42 â Blake Clarensau (@BlakeClarensau) February 1, 2018

The Checkdown will continue to update this story as the donations total continues to grow.