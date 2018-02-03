Chiefs fans thank Alex Smith by Donating to His Foundation

  • By Ralph Warner
The feel-good trend of NFL fans giving to player's charities has made its way to the Alex Smith Foundation.

On Tuesday, Smith was traded -- in principle -- to Washington in exchange for CB Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in this year's draft. The Pro Bowl QB took the Chiefs to the playoffs in four of his five seasons in Kansas City and led the league in passer rating (104.7) in 2017.

Though there is excitement over officially ushering in the Patrick Mahomes era, some Chiefs fans, like the one above, wanted to thank Smith for making Kansas City a perennial playoff team.

The donation amount of $11 represents Smith's Chiefs jersey number. According to its website, The Alex Smith Foundation "provides foster teens with the tools and resources needed to transition to successful adulthood by developing and promoting mentoring, education, housing, internship, job, and advocacy programs."

As of Friday morning, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, said donations had topped $45,000.

The Checkdown will continue to update this story as the donations total continues to grow.

