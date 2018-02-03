Larry Fitzgerald: The Curling Superstar?

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Larry Fitzgerald might have a career in a sport that's not football.

2. For some, football knowledge isn't their strong suit.

3. Brandin Cooks makes a Patriots fan day by giving them Super Bowl LII tickets.

4. Bill Belichick spent some time away from the football field.

5. Steelers LB Ryan Shazier was released from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0