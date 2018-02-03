Larry Fitzgerald: The Curling Superstar?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Larry Fitzgerald might have a career in a sport that's not football.
In case you missed my curling debut today check this out ï¿½ï¿½ #SBLII pic.twitter.com/DvefBuTpeHâ Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 2, 2018
2. For some, football knowledge isn't their strong suit.
3. Brandin Cooks makes a Patriots fan day by giving them Super Bowl LII tickets.
Thanks for being such a great, loyal fan, Danielle! Sounds like your job is #NotDone either! See you at #SBLII.... https://t.co/ZLKvr5IiS0â Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) February 2, 2018
4. Bill Belichick spent some time away from the football field.
.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5Jâ Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018
5. Steelers LB Ryan Shazier was released from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.