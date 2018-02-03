Behind the Curtain: Justin Timberlake

Recently, the Super Bowl has become a must-watch event, but it isn't only because of the teams playing on the field. Fans come to watch a good game, but stay for the commercials and the halftime entertainer. Well, this year music fans can rejoice, Justin Timberlake will be performing.

Timberlake has been in the spotlight since he first appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera. A few years later, Timberlake took his talents to the boy band business, becoming one of the lead singers of *NSYNC. After eight years and three studio albums, Timberlake left to start his solo career.

Since 2002, Timberlake has been a top male artist with 18 top ten songs on the Billboard Hit 100 including five songs that were number one.

Today, Justin Timberlake's new album Man of the Woods featuring singles âFilthyâ and âSay Somethingâ was released to the public. It is his first album in five years.

As for football, while Timberlake isn't rooting for either team in the Super Bowl, he will always be a Green Bay Packers fan. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Timberlake started his fandom when Brett Favre, a fellow southern boy, got his start in Green Bay.

"You got to respect a team that the city owns," said Timberlake. "That is one of the coolest things. If you get a chance to go to Lambeau and watch a game, you have to do it."

Several questions surround Timberlake as he heads into his halftime show including what songs will he be performing; will he perform songs from his new album and will there be a *NSYNC reunion?

One thing is for certain, Timberlake will put on one hell of a show.