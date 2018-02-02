Eagles, Patriots fully healthy for Super Bowl LII

Timmy Jernigan returned to the practice field Friday for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defensive tackle was listed as a full participant in practice after missing the last two practice sessions because of illness. Jernigan is expected to play in Sunday's showdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Multiple Eagles players and coach Doug Pederson have been dealing with illnesses this week as they weather the sub-zero temperatures in Minneapolis. Despite their battle with a locker room bug, every player fully participated in Friday's practice.

Every player on the Patriots also fully participated in practice.