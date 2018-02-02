Le'Veon Bell: Contract talks 'about the guarantees'

Le'Veon Bell continues to speak confidently about a potential long-term contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Visiting NFL Network's Super Bowl LIVE on Friday, Bell said he's confident his contract is a priority for the Steelers, and reiterated that sides are closer to a deal than they were last year.

For Bell, negotiations on a multi-year deal are all about the guaranteed money.

"Yeah, a lot of it is about the guarantees," he said. "That's what a long-term deal really is, you know? You want that security. That's why I said I'll play on the tag. All that's going to be guaranteed. You want to tag me again, OK, all that's going to be guaranteed. That's how I kind of look at it because I don't want sign a long-term deal and everybody says I signed for $70 million but only the first year is guaranteed. So the first $17 million that you make in that year that's the only year that's guaranteed..."

Bell was asked if, hypothetically, the Steelers offered him $50 million guaranteed would he sign?

"50 guaranteed? Absolutely," he replied. Bell then paused when asked about $30 million guaranteed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last offseason that Bell turned down a contract offer that would have paid him $30 million in the first two years of the deal. The Steelers could slap the franchise tag on Bell again, which would pay the running back around $14.5 million for 2018.

Bell said playing on the franchise tag in 2017 didn't affect how he approached the season.

"I don't think it affected me the way that I played because I wasn't necessarily thinking, 'I don't want to get hurt, I don't want to get hurt,'" he said. "I was just kind of playing physical. I knew after this year that they have to put me up front. I felt that kind of inspired me. I always want to find something to get you to play with a chip on your shoulder. Never [be] satisfied with where you're playing. I always try to find something to motivate me to be a better player."

Bell sat out workouts and preseason last year before signing his franchise tag. The running back said Friday that as of now he plans on being at training camp in 2018.