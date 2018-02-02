Kirk Cousins expects to be free agent in March

Kirk Cousins is likely headed for free agency.

We knew it when Washington positioned itself to acquire quarterback Alex Smith in a trade agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cousins knew it then, too. On Friday, he made that public when speaking with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and James Jones.

"You know, the trade is still agreed to in principle, so it's not set in stone until March 14," Cousins said. "But I do expect to be a free agent, but we'll see."

Cousins, recipient of risky, yet extremely profitable back-to-back franchise tags, has long been expected to see a major change in 2018. A third consecutive franchise tag would make his salary unbearable for Washington, with his return only possible via a long-term extension, which was something his side and Redskins president Bruce Allen repeatedly struggled to agree on.

Even with those factors considered, the former Michigan State Spartan remained hopeful he'd stay in the nation's capital. But by Friday, his tone had changed. Washington became "they"; the differences, irreconcilable.

"I was working out at my hotel here in Indianapolis, and when the workout ended, I had a long list of text messages and people reaching out," Cousins recalled. "A bunch of friends who said, 'Did you hear the news? Did you hear the news? So I quickly found out what had happened."

It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that Washington didn't inform Cousins of the agreement until the following day. The quarterback revealed as much Friday.

"The next day they reached out and just kind of explained what happened," Cousins explained. "Yeah, in this league I've learned to just expect curveballs and you never really should act surprised to what happens because anything can take place."

Cousins is now expected to hit the open market, ready to make a king's ransom with a new team. Suitors are lining up.

That process should include pursuits made by Broncos general manager John Elway, Cardinals GM Steve Keim, and possibly Browns GM John Dorsey. Don't count out Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell, either, even with Blake Bortles still in town as of now, and the Jets, Bills and Vikings could also come calling. Cousins will feel even more wanted than he was when, as a high school senior, he chose the late-offering Spartans in 2007.

"Ever since then, it's been dictated to me what would happen," Cousins said. "So if I do get a chance to pick, I look forward to that opportunity and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

He'll also be granted freedom from a franchise seemingly on the precipice of perennial contention, but one that never wanted to commit to him. Come the start of the free-agent negotiating period in March, he'll have an opportunity to pick from his suitors -- with priorities placed on winning, long-term security and a desire for his contributions guaranteed.