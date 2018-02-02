Alshon Jeffery: Eagles to bring 'trophy back to Philly'

Once upon a time, a pre-planned parade route inspired an underdog New England Patriots team to pull off a stunning upset in the Super Bowl.

Apparently, at least one member of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles doesn't care much for history lessons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero spoke to Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery this week, ahead of Philadelphia's meeting with New England in Super Bowl LII. Jeffery provided some piping-hot bulletin-board material when Pelissero began a question with "If you win this game on Sunday..."

"Ain't no if. Ain't no if, man," Jeffery responded. "Speak it into existence. When we win this game on Sunday, ain't no telling [what] we're going to do, but we're probably going to celebrate, have some fun."

So that's it, huh? It's in the bag, Alshon?

"We're bringing that trophy back to Philly, man," he said.

Alshon has done the same thing with any Eagles teammate or staffer who has used the word âif.â Heâs on a quest to eliminate it in advance of Sunday, apparently. https://t.co/DIg6wGS15Z â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2018

Super Bowl guarantees have a mixed history. There's Joe Namath's career-galvanizing guarantee ahead of Super Bowl III. There's also Jalen Ramsey's guarantee before even earning the right to play in the game. Be loud, be proud, but be ready for the crowd when the words don't back up the play.

We're not saying that's what will happen on Sunday, because how this game plays out is anyone's guess. But this sure does add a wrinkle to this showdown.