Is James Harrison the hardest working player in the NFL?

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. There are early risers, then there's the machine known as James Harrison.

2. Speaking of the Pats LB, 9 years ago today, he did this:

3. Carson Wentz is making the most of his Super Bowl LII preparation.

A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on

4. Tom Brady explains why he believes age ain't nothing but a number.

5. This year's Eagles are proving that football is family.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0