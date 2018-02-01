Is James Harrison the hardest working player in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. There are early risers, then there's the machine known as James Harrison.
2. Speaking of the Pats LB, 9 years ago today, he did this:
3. Carson Wentz is making the most of his Super Bowl LII preparation.
4. Tom Brady explains why he believes age ain't nothing but a number.
#Patriots Tom Brady: âWhy does everyone want me to retire?...I've always wanted to play into my mid-40s so we'll seeâ pic.twitter.com/H5EkApp8kSâ Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 31, 2018
5. This year's Eagles are proving that football is family.
1 hour no cellphone ruleï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#Eagles are so close, many saying this is closest team theyve been on. Jalen Mills told me the bond started in offseason with mandatory weekly dinners, players had to put cellphones in middle of table and getï¿½ï¿½open up, talk about âreal lifeâ pic.twitter.com/GPgMX1tKrDâ John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 1, 2018