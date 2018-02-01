Tom Brady vs. LeBron James: Who Is the G.O.A.T.?

As Tom Brady prepares for Super Bowl LII, it's a scenario he's become very familiar with, the settings and opponents have varied, but when he takes the field he'll have the same goal in mind: hoisting another Lombardi. While Brady gets ready for a chance at uncharted territory -- no one in NFL history has won six rings as a player -- the debates about his legacy have raged on.

Prior to Super Bowl LI, it was Brady vs. Joe Montana for the title of greatest QB in NFL history. This year, talk of Brady vs. Michael Jordan for general sports G.O.A.T. has begun as the 13x Pro Bowler tries to join MJ's six rings club.

However, Brady and MJ played in different eras, and their respective sports have changed quite a bit since Jordan last hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 1998. A contemporary comparison would be Brady vs. LeBron James. Both are battling Father Time, but the QB and small forward are still regarded as the best in their corresponding sports.

For some, Brady will forever be chasing the ghost of Joe "never lost a Super Bowl" Montana. For others, James will always be behind Michael "6/6, no need for a Finals Game 7" Jordan. Bron and TB12 also rose to greatness in an era where the voices of fans and haters are louder than ever, thanks to social media. So, who is the G.O.A.T. athlete of this generation -- Brady or LeBron?

Check out the breakdown of their accolades below and decide for yourself.