Game Theory & Money Podcast: Who will win Super Bowl LII?

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith are in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots! In addition to previewing the game using Cynthia's predictive analytics, the crew sat down with Mike Daniels and Jalen Ramsey to get a look at the game from their perspectives.

» Which team is going to win Super Bowl LII? (2:00)

» How can the Eagles' pass rush effect Tom Brady? (4:00)

» How Nick Foles can ride run-pass-option plays to success vs. the Patriots (13:00)

» The impact of penalties in Super Bowl LII (22:00)

» Interview with Packers DT Mike Daniels (25:00)

» Interview with Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (45:00)

