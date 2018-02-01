Tim Jernigan among Eagles players under the weather

Three days before Super Bowl LII kicks off, both teams are sick of answering the same questions from the same reporters on the same topics. But multiple Philadelphia Eagles are actually sick.

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and cornerback Ronald Darby missed Thursday's media availability due to illnesses, and Jernigan missed Wednesday's practice session as well, per ESPN. Backup tailback Kenjon Barner and coach Doug Pederson were both under the weather last weekend as well.

"I'm getting over it right now. It's like a cold, dude. I don't know. The whole team has it, though," linebacker Mychal Kendricks said Thursday. "I don't think it had anything to do with us being out here. I think it started sometime last week. Something we've got to get through. We'll be fine. It's not that big of a deal."

Jernigan is not expected to miss Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Pederson described Jernigan's illness as "a 24-hour deal," per Wednesday's NFC pool report.

The subzero weather in Minneapolis is making things a little less habitable for Eagles players, but hey, catching the bug is better than the alternative.

"It's that time of year. No one's dying," Kendricks added. "It's all good."