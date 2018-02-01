Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are excited for the thrilling season finale between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The guys preview the biggest sporting event of them all by breaking down 2013 Nick Foles vs. 2017 Nick Foles (2:54), predicting a few X-factor players (5:34), and playing a game called "Super Bowl LII Most Likely" (13:03).
Move The Sticks
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LII preview
- Published: Feb. 1, 2018 at 01:52 p.m.
- 0 Likes | 0 Comments