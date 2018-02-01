Move The Sticks  

 

 

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LII preview

  • By NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are excited for the thrilling season finale between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The guys preview the biggest sporting event of them all by breaking down 2013 Nick Foles vs. 2017 Nick Foles (2:54), predicting a few X-factor players (5:34), and playing a game called "Super Bowl LII Most Likely" (13:03).

