The 7 Most Famous Patriots Fans

This season, the New England Patriots rolled through the AFC East, winning the division for the ninth consecutive time, an NFL record, and amassing 13 wins in the regular season. At the age of 40, Tom Brady stopped Father Time to have another MVP-caliber season, throwing for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns. Now, with a chance to win their sixth Super Bowl in 16 years, the Patriots have a chance to firmly cement themselves as the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

While the Patriots enjoyed such great success on the field, their fan base grew to epic proportions. Last year, Super Bowl LI was the most-viewed program in U.S. television history. With such a large following, it makes sense that the Patriots have some of the most famous fans in the NFL. These seven fans are some of the most well-known the Patriots have to offer.

These seven fans were ranked based on a combination of their fandom and status.

7. Actress Elizabeth Banks

Since 2001, the odds have been in the Pats' favor. The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect star is a Massachusetts native and an avid follower of the Patriots, attending the New England's epic 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

6. Comedian Conan O'Brien

O'Brien was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, just 20 minutes outside of Boston and he is all about his hometown teams. The comedian has hosted several Patriots including RB James White, QB Tom Brady, and TE Rob Gronkowski.

5. Actor Chris Evans

Watch Chris Evans React To The Patriots Winning Super Bowl 51 https://t.co/Tua1BLBL7K pic.twitter.com/geIOL7CjmJ â Willi Killiams (@WilliKilliams) February 7, 2017

It's always nice to have Captain America on your side. Evans has been to the last two Super Bowls that the Patriots were involved in. When the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons, Evans' excitement was palpable.

4. Actor Matt Damon

The star of The Departed and Jason Bourne is a die-hard Boston fan through and through. Back in 2011, Damon was able to get a picture of himself wearing the Patriots three Super Bowl rings. After Super Bowl LI, Damon narrated a documentary about the climatic moments during the game and the fans reactions. He has even showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live dressed as Tom Brady.

3. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Yes, this is sort of cheating, but a world-renowned supermodel is a Patriot's fan. It just so happens that her husband is Tom Brady. Only minor details, right? Since December 2006, Bundchen has been Brady's right-hand woman and his ultimate supporter, cheering him on to two Super Bowls victories.

2. Actor Ben Affleck

ben affleck wearing his patriots cap (feb 5) pic.twitter.com/7OGGYTm9A6 â best of ben (@badpostaffleck) February 6, 2017

The Cape Crusader might reside in Gotham, but Affleck is a Patriots fan. Last season, Affleck went viral for his reaction when he found out the Pats lost to the Bills, 16-0. He has even teamed up with Damon and Tom Brady to take two lucky winners out to lunch. I would have loved to be a fly on the wall for that lunch.

1. Actor Mark Wahlberg

The most prominent Patriots fans is Wahlberg, who has been seen on the field during multiple Super Bowls supporting his Pats. As a high-profile actor, he was able to show his fandom by having Tom Brady make a cameo appearance in Ted 2. He even adds his input on trades and signings on his Instagram. While it is unknown if he'll be able to make it to this year's Super Bowl, no doubt he'll be watching.