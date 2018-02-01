Offensive Line of the Year: Versatile, athletic Eagles show out

In today's fantasy-obsessed football world, it's easy to overlook the contributions of one position group: offensive line. Well, NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara is here to fix that. After carefully tracking the best offensive lines in the NFL all season, O'Hara is revisiting the O-line performance of the group that won the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year Award: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to topple the Patriots on Sunday and finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy -- something that has escaped the city of Brotherly Love. If they are able to, it will be in large part because of the play of their offensive line and depth that allowed the unit to overcome losing an All-Pro left tackle in Week 7. Their ability to overcome that huge injury -- plus, a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who was an MVP candidate when his season ended -- along with their multi-dimensional rushing attack as put the Eagles' athleticism on display all season. Being a versatile group in the run game and consistently shutting out some of the best pass rushers is why the Eagles are this year's Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year.

The Eagles won the Offensive Line of the Week award four times during the season, winning more than any other group. (Only three other teams -- Dallas, New Orleans and Pittsburgh -- were repeat winners this season.) Remarkably, Philly's four winning weeks were against some of the toughest defenses and most dangerous pass rushers in the NFL. In Week 4, they traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and racked up 214 rushing yards and pitched a shutout against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram by not allowing a sack and just on QB hit collectively against the dynamic dyo. The domination was on full display as they closed the game out with a 13-play drive, which including two kneel downs, that drained the remaining near 7 minutes on the clock and the Eagles never put their defense back on the field. The drive was highlighted by eight runs by Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and closer LeGarrette Blount.

The following week, the Eagles blasted the Arizona Cardinals by hitting paydirt on their first three possessions and shutting out Cardinals' pass rush despite losing Lane Johnson for the second half. (This season's NFL sack leader Chandler Jones did have a sack in the game but it wasn't credited to the O-line.) In Week 9, the Eagles throttled the Denver Broncos, rushing for 197 yards and the starting five offensive linemen did not give up a single sack or QB hit to Von Miller and Co. And in Week 11 against division-rival Dallas, they racked up 215 rushing yards and didn't allow a single sack despite facing then-NFL's sack leader DeMarcus Lawrence.

On a grander scale, this unit helped the offense finish third in scoring, second in rushing, fifth in plays of at least 20 yards and first in red zone offense. It's interesting that the rushing attack was just as explosive as the Eagles' passing game yet it doesn't get the same credit. Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount were a great one-two punch and a major factor in the Eagles leading the league in runs of at least 10 yards (56).

This group is the most versatile and athletic, so it's time we give its members some individual love:

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (LT) was given a huge task in Week 7 when nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters went down with an injury. Before he was injured, Peters only allowed one sack and no QB hits in 423 snaps. Although Vaitai struggled early on, he's played well since Week 16, having not allowed a single sack. With Stefen Wisniewski at left guard,

Jason Kelce (C) had one of his best seasons and was rewarded by earning All-Pro honors for the first time. Along with it, he was named the highest-graded run-blocker of any lineman in the league by PFF. Kelce played in every snap (1,208) this season and only gave up two sacks. One of Kelce's best attributes is he is great in getting to the second level, as well as in screens and blocking in space. The Eagles ran the ball behind Kelce 30.3 percent of the time in 2017, per PFF.

Brandon Brooks (RG) was named to this year's Pro Bowl after a dominant performance in 2017. He kept defenders from getting to his quarterbacks regularly and became the fourth guard in the last 10 years to not allow a single sack this season. He's become a premiere right guard and has been a worthwhile pickup.

Lane Johnson's (RT) athleticism allows him to be one of the best pass blockers in the league. He was labeled by PFF as the fifth-best pass-blocking tackle this season after allowing just three sacks and five hits. Johnson, who has become one of the most dominant lockdown right tackles, and the right side is the unit's strength with Peters sidelined and enables the offense to give help in other areas.

Stefen Wisniewski (LG) became a full-time starter in Week 3 and was fantastic on screens and out in space against linebackers. The second-year Eagle allowed just one sack and committed one penalty, and did a great job solidifying the left guard spot. He and Kelce have also been fantastic with combo blocks, one of the many reasons for Philly's success in the run game.

