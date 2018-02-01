Fitzgerald's dad: It's Cardinals or nobody if son returns

If Larry Fitzgerald returns for a 15th season, it won't be in any uniform other than an Arizona Cardinals one.

His father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that his son won't change teams in order to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring with a perennial contender.

"There's no chance," Fitzgerald Sr. said, via Sporting News. "This will be it.

"If it's not with the Cardinals, we've seen the last of Larry Fitzgerald in the National Football League wearing No. 11."

Papa Fitzgerald's statements aren't earth shattering. His future Hall of Fame wideout son has only known one team in his historic NFL career, and seeing him come back to finish it in another uniform would be downright weird.

The state of the Cardinals' current team, though, is what makes Fitzgerald's upcoming decision to retire or return so interesting. The Cards currently have no quarterback, a first-year head coach and a new offense under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. That usually isn't the formula for making a long run in the playoffs.

So would Fitzgerald return for one more season to all of that? His father said the decision is still up in the air.

"Larry talked to me about what he should do," said Fitzgerald Sr., who added that a long talk with head coach Steve Wilks about his fit on the team still needs to take place. "I told him, 'If you still love the game and are passionate about it and with the way you're playing, it shows me you still have it. You still want to win.'

"He really wants to get a championship ring, there's no doubt about that. But now they've got a new situation there."

Wilks, your first tough task as Cardinals coach has arrived.