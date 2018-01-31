Pats’ Matt Patricia Gives Personal Story Behind His Beard

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 31, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The story behind one of the most recognizable beards in sports.

Matt Patricia has been rocking a beard since 2011, but it's not just to hide his otherwise youthful face. No, there's some powerful meaning behind that bushy facial hair. https://t.co/0G4k5u6QJ3 â Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) January 30, 2018

2. QB Alex Smith's last season with the Chiefs was a historic one.

Alex Smithâs 104.7 passer rating this season led the NFL and is the highest in Chiefs history, breaking Len Dawsonâs record (101.7 in 1966) pic.twitter.com/0JHc0kkjhb â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 31, 2018

3. If you're wondering how Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be celebrating his 50th birthday today, here's a clue...

A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:11am PST

4. Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre will give a pep talk to the Eagles on the eve of Super Bowl LII.