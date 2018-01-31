Pats’ Matt Patricia Gives Personal Story Behind His Beard

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 31, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The story behind one of the most recognizable beards in sports.

2. QB Alex Smith's last season with the Chiefs was a historic one.

3. If you're wondering how Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be celebrating his 50th birthday today, here's a clue...

4. Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre will give a pep talk to the Eagles on the eve of Super Bowl LII.

