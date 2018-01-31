Former Bills DB Aaron Williams announces retirement

Former Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams' comeback attempt is over.

The defensive back announced in a lengthy letter titled "To Buffalo" in The Players' Tribune on Wednesday that after suffering several head and neck injuries in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, his NFL career is finished.

"I just hope I did enough, you know?" Williams wrote. "I feel like I had so much more to give to you guys, and I just didn't have enough time. I wasted time -- time that I'll never get back."

Williams initially injured his neck early in the 2015 season and was put on injured reserve after surgery to correct the issue. After suffering more head and neck injuries the following season in 2016, Williams said he could not get cleared when he tried to come back in 2017.

"Everybody wants to go out on their own terms," said Williams, who added that he had interest from the Chiefs, Texans and Jaguars this past season. "Give me two years, give me 10. It doesn't matter. Just let me decide when I'm done, you know?"

Williams, a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, finished his career with seven interceptions in 52 career starts.