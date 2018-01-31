Terrell Owens: My Hall of Fame skill speaks for itself

If Terrell Owens doesn't get picked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 on Saturday night during NFL Honors, the five-time All-Pro wideout says he won't mind.

As one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game, Owens said he doesn't need the Hall of Fame to validate his career. After all, a simple search of his name on the internet will tell you everything you need to know about his 15-year stint in the NFL.

"I was inducted into my college Hall of Fame, U-T Chattanooga and I just got into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and I'm very proud and blessed to be a part of that," Owens said Wendesday on Good Morning Football. "Other than that, I'm not going to allow the Hall of Fame define who I am because, again, my stats, my videos are never going to go anywhere -- you can just Google it."

Owens is one of 15 modern-era finalists hoping to hear his name announced when the complete class is revealed on NBC.

For the six-time Pro Bowl receiver, it's the third time he's been eligible for the honor. But Owens said he won't hang on every name intently this weekend. He's already numb from being barred from the accolade the past two years.

"I feel more disrespect than disappointed," Owens said. "And I've always said, too, that when you align your expectations with reality, you'll never be disappointed. So I think in terms of my body of work and what I've done for the game, that speaks loudly for itself. But in terms of bringing up all these other narratives as for why I'm not in the [Hall of Fame] as far as character issues ... it doesn't add up."

There's no denying Owens' place in NFL lore. He ranks second in career receiving yards (15,934), eighth in all-time receptions (1,078) and fifth in total touchdowns (156). His numbers dwarf those of every current Hall of Fame wideout not named Jerry Rice.

Yet Owens still remains on the outside looking in and is by no means a lock for this year's class, either. Issues in the locker room and off the field have clearly loomed large over Owens' Hall of Fame bid, which is something he said is just not fair.

"You're asking writers to really nominate and [choose] guys who have worked hard during the course of their career," Owens said. "These guys probably never have played the game -- they don't know what it's like. So, again, you're putting your career at their hands. So that's what I see that needs to be changed. ... As far as my body of work, I constantly say it, it speaks for itself. I mean I played with the best receiver, the greatest receiver of all-time and that's Jerry Rice. And I think when you see what I've done compared to what he's done, you know, like I said, then there's no comparison."